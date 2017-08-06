Lineup of guests for today’s TV news shows:
ABC’s This Week — Presidential adviser Kellyanne Conway; Sens. Chris Coons, D-Del., and Thom Tillis, R-N.C. 8 a.m., KATV, Channel 7, Little Rock.
NBC’s Meet the Press — Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz.; Gov. Jerry Brown, D-Calif. 9 a.m., KARK-TV, Channel 4, Little Rock.
CBS’ Face the Nation — Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark.; Govs. John Kasich, R-Ohio, and John Hickenlooper, D-Colo.; former Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson 9:30 a.m., KTHV-TV, Channel 11, Little Rock.
CNN’s State of the Union — Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis.; Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.; Gov. Chris Christie, R-N.J. 8 a.m.
Fox News Sunday — Tillis. 8 a.m., KLRT-TV, Channel 16, Little Rock; repeats 1 p.m., Fox News Channel.
Print Headline: TV news shows
