Arkansas woman killed after collision on I-40 sends Jeep off highway, police say

A 29-year-old Arkansas woman died after her vehicle hit another vehicle on Interstate 40 and then crashed into a tree Friday, Arkansas State Police said.

Sarah Mae Moore was driving a 1997 Jeep west on I-40 near the U.S. 65 exit in Conway when she crashed into a 2002 Toyota in front of her, according to a report.

The Jeep reportedly then ran off the road and hit a tree.

Moore, who is from Conway, died in the crash.

The other driver, Nohelia Douangchanh, 40, of Russellville, was taken to Baptist Hospital in Conway, the report said.

Conditions were reportedly dry and clear.

At least 295 people have been killed on Arkansas roads this year, according to preliminary data.