Inmates take keys, control of area at maximum security prison in Arkansas, authorities say

Six inmates have control of the keys and doors in one area of a maximum security prison in Arkansas, the state Department of Correction said.

Prisons spokesman Solomon Graves said the inmates took the keys during a recreation call at the unit in Tucker. Three correctional officers are reportedly in the area where the inmates have control of the doors.

Reached by phone Monday afternoon, Wendy Kelley, director of the Arkansas Department of Correction, said the officers inside the unit are fine right now.

An emergency response team from the Arkansas Department of Correction is at the scene along with Arkansas State Police, authorities said.

More details will be released as the situation develops, Graves said.

The Tucker Unit is located off Arkansas 15 in Jefferson County about 25 miles northeast of Pine Bluff. The prison can hold more than 530 inmates and employs nearly 300 workers, according to the Department of Correction website.

Reporter Ryan Tarinelli contributed to this story.