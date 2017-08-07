Arkansas man, 71, dies after vehicle runs off highway, crashes into tree

A 71-year-old Arkansas man died in White County Friday after his vehicle ran off the road and into a tree, Arkansas State Police said.

Willie Brown of Searcy was driving east on U.S. 64 in a 1994 Chevrolet when he crashed around 12:15 p.m., according to a report.

Brown died at the scene.

The report didn't specify what may have caused the vehicle to leave the highway. Conditions at the time were reportedly dry and clear.

At least 295 people have been killed on Arkansas roads this year, according to preliminary data.