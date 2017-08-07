Home / Latest News /
Arkansas motorcyclist dies after vehicle crashes off highway
By Kally Patz
This article was published today at 10:12 a.m.
A 75-year-old motorcyclist died after he fell off his motorcycle and into a fence in Independence County Saturday evening, Arkansas State Police said.
Don Dye, who is from Judsonia, was riding a 2004 Harley-Davidson motorcycle north on Arkansas 87 when the vehicle veered off the highway around 11:20 p.m., police said.
Dye suffered fatal injuries.
Conditions were reportedly clear and dry.
At least 295 people have been killed on Arkansas roads this year, according to preliminary data.
