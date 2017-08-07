Arkansas motorcyclist dies after vehicle crashes off highway

A 75-year-old motorcyclist died after he fell off his motorcycle and into a fence in Independence County Saturday evening, Arkansas State Police said.

Don Dye, who is from Judsonia, was riding a 2004 Harley-Davidson motorcycle north on Arkansas 87 when the vehicle veered off the highway around 11:20 p.m., police said.

Dye suffered fatal injuries.

Conditions were reportedly clear and dry.

At least 295 people have been killed on Arkansas roads this year, according to preliminary data.