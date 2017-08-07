Man, 82, dies after car hits wall of Arkansas fast-food restaurant

An 82-year-old Arkansas man died in Hot Springs Saturday after his 2013 Nissan Altima crashed into a wall of a fast-food restaurant, Arkansas State Police said.

Bobby Lea, who is from Hot Springs, was driving near the Zaxby’s on Central Avenue when he crashed into the building around 2:15 p.m., according to a preliminary report.

The Hot Springs Police Department said in a statement that Lea appeared to be "having a seizure or some type of medical emergency" when his vehicle crossed Central Avenue and hit the restaurant.

Lea was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said the car and building suffered minimal damage.

Conditions were reportedly dry and cloudy.

At least 295 people have been killed on Arkansas roads this year, according to preliminary data.