Arkansas man convicted of murders now subject of TV show about serial killers

FORT SMITH — An Arkansas man who was given three life sentences in 2001 will now be the subject of a television show about serial killers.

The Times Record reports the first season of "Murder By Numbers" takes a look at Charles Ray Vines' crimes in Sebastian and Crawford counties.

Vines was convicted of two capital murder charges, residential burglary and rape. His victims include Juanita Wofford, who was killed in 1993, and Ruth Henderson, who was killed in 1995, among others.

Elizabeth Gibson is the show's co-executive producer. She says the show isn't "necessarily a serial killer show," but that it does try to answer what defines a serial killer.

The episode will air on the Investigation Discovery channel Wednesday night.