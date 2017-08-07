Man who died in wrong-way crash on I-40 ID'd months later; alcohol was in system, coroner says

Authorities have identified the remains of a 31-year-old man who died in a crash while driving in the wrong direction on Interstate 40 in Arkansas earlier this year.

Arkansas State Police in a report released late Friday night identified the man who died as Shaun P. Speer of Venice, Fla. Bill Sadler, a state police spokesman, said authorities were unable to positively identify Speer before Friday.

Pope County Coroner Danny White said Monday that a blood alcohol test revealed Speer had alcohol in his system at the time of the wreck. When asked about Speer's level of intoxication, Sadler said he could not release additional details.

The deadly crash happened shortly before 6 p.m. May 20 on I-40 near the 85 mile-marker in Russellville.

Speer was driving a 2003 Ford Explorer west in an eastbound lane, police said, when he collided with an eastbound truck. The truck reportedly then hit an eastbound Jeep Renegade. Speer's Explorer was also hit by an eastbound Dodge Journey, the report said.

The driver of the Renegade, 36-year-old Martha E. Black of Ola, was also listed as being injured in the crash.

No one else was said to be hurt.

Conditions dry and clear at the time, police said.

At least 295 people have been killed on Arkansas roads this year, according to preliminary data.