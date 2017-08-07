Arkansas man shot in jaw uses false name at hospital, police say

An Arkansas man checked himself into the hospital under a false name Thursday after he was shot in the jaw, authorities told the Hot Springs Sentinel-Record.

Police said that Corey Gibson, 37, of Hot Springs checked himself in at the National Park Medical Center around 5 p.m., the newspaper reported.

Gibson was taken to CHI St. Vincent in Hot Springs to undergo surgery for a gunshot wound to the jaw, Cpl. Kirk Zaner said.

Gibson initially gave medical staff a fake name that he has used before, Zaner said.

Gibson told police he did not know who shot him and said the shot was fired on Pleasant Street, though he did not provide invesitgators with a more specific location, the paper reported.

Police had not identified any suspects as of Monday morning, Zaner said. The investigation is ongoing.