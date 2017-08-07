Subscribe Register Login
Monday, August 07, 2017, 5:02 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App

Arkansas panel formed to look at herbicide problems

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 3:48 p.m.


LITTLE ROCK — A task force has been formed in Arkansas to look at an herbicide that was temporarily banned by the state after facing hundreds of complaints from farmers who say it's caused damage to their crops.

The Agriculture Department on Monday announced the 19 members who will serve on the task force to review dicamba, investigate problems with its use and make long term recommendations. The panel will hold its first meeting on Aug. 17.

Dicamba is a relatively inexpensive weed killer, but can drift and damage nearby row crops such as soybeans and cotton in addition to fruit and vegetable farms and ornamental trees. The state has temporarily banned its sale and use. The Plant Board has received more than 845 complaints this year about dicamba's use.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment on: Arkansas panel formed to look at herbicide problems

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

Displaying 1 - 1 of 1 total comment

TrumpJongDum says... August 7, 2017 at 4:24 p.m.

Nevermind the Trump's EPA director lifting the ban on cancer causing pesticides after meeting with the CEO for Dow Chemical, the maker of the carcinogenic poison that is still sprayed on our food. I only wish we gave the same protection to our citizens as we give to our plants and trees.

( | suggest removal )

  • page
  • 1
Click here to make a comment

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App
Arkansas Online