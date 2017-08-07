Home / Latest News /
Arkansas panel formed to look at herbicide problems
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 3:48 p.m.
LITTLE ROCK — A task force has been formed in Arkansas to look at an herbicide that was temporarily banned by the state after facing hundreds of complaints from farmers who say it's caused damage to their crops.
The Agriculture Department on Monday announced the 19 members who will serve on the task force to review dicamba, investigate problems with its use and make long term recommendations. The panel will hold its first meeting on Aug. 17.
Dicamba is a relatively inexpensive weed killer, but can drift and damage nearby row crops such as soybeans and cotton in addition to fruit and vegetable farms and ornamental trees. The state has temporarily banned its sale and use. The Plant Board has received more than 845 complaints this year about dicamba's use.
TrumpJongDum says... August 7, 2017 at 4:24 p.m.
Nevermind the Trump's EPA director lifting the ban on cancer causing pesticides after meeting with the CEO for Dow Chemical, the maker of the carcinogenic poison that is still sprayed on our food. I only wish we gave the same protection to our citizens as we give to our plants and trees.
( permalink | suggest removal )
