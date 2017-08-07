Arkansas panel formed to look at herbicide problems

LITTLE ROCK — A task force has been formed in Arkansas to look at an herbicide that was temporarily banned by the state after facing hundreds of complaints from farmers who say it's caused damage to their crops.

The Agriculture Department on Monday announced the 19 members who will serve on the task force to review dicamba, investigate problems with its use and make long term recommendations. The panel will hold its first meeting on Aug. 17.

Dicamba is a relatively inexpensive weed killer, but can drift and damage nearby row crops such as soybeans and cotton in addition to fruit and vegetable farms and ornamental trees. The state has temporarily banned its sale and use. The Plant Board has received more than 845 complaints this year about dicamba's use.