Bryant wins 2 Sunday to make world series

NEW ORLEANS -- Beaux Bonvillian and Boston Heil combined on a three-hitter as the Bryant Black Sox earned a trip to the American Legion World Series with a 3-0 victory over Ada, Okla., in the championship game of the Mid-South Regional at Tulane University.

Bonvillian allowed 3 hits, 2 walks and struck out 3. Heil gave up no hits, no walks and fanned two.

Bryant heads to Shelby, N.C., for the World Series, which starts Thursday.

Bryant, which lost to Ada in 10 innings on Friday, had to win three consecutive games to advance out of the regional. The Sox eliminated Columbia, Tenn., on Saturday and knocked out Destrehan, La., earlier Sunday afternoon.

Bryant had to win its final three games of the state tournament to advance to the regional.

Bryant scored two runs in the first against Ada. Seth Tucker's bunt single scored Logan Allen with the first run and Jacob Wright's sacrifice fly increased Bryant's lead to 2-0.

Bryant added a run in the fifth when Alex Shurtleff's single scored Tucker.

In Bryant's first game Sunday, a seven-inning 5-2 victory over Destrehan, the Louisiana champions, Allen tripled in a run and scored three times. Shurtleff won for the second time in the tournament, striking out 3, walking 1 in a 4-hitter.

East drove in two runs, Tucker knocked in a run with a sacrifice fly and Coby Greiner hit a RBI ground out.

