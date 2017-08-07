DEAR READERS: Today's Sound Off is about department store staff who ignore the customer:

DEAR HELOISE: I went shopping at a major department store, and I asked one of the sales staff if she could assist me, and she said, 'No,' she was busy, and just walked off. I saw a group of three giggling salespeople and asked if they could help me, and one young woman said, 'In a minute,' turned her back and continued her conversation. I left the store.

This isn't the first time I've seen salespeople ignore a customer. The majority usually are helpful and professional, but it only takes a few bad apples to ruin the reputation of a store. Is it a lack of proper training?

-- Emma Y., Scranton, Pa.

Sorry to hear that, but you do have options. You can call the store manager to let him or her know of your experience, or write a letter to the corporate CEO.

DEAR READERS: If you lose your wallet:

• Call the police and report that it's lost or stolen -- do this immediately.

• Get a new driver's license -- this is your most commonly used form of ID.

• Cancel all credit cards and, if necessary, notify your bank.

• Notify utilities in case someone tries to open an account.

• If you kept a spare house key in your wallet, have the locks changed.

DEAR HELOISE: I'm having problems with gnats. Do you have a solution?

-- Bugs in Kitchen,

via email

DEAR READERS: Make certain all indoor plants are not watered for a couple of days, as gnats lay their eggs in damp soil. Remove all food or fruit bowls from the counter. Clean all surfaces with an all-purpose cleaner, including the floors and trash baskets. Cover drains with plastic and tape it down. Leave this in place overnight.

To make a gnat trap pour about a quarter cup of apple-cider vinegar into a jar or plastic container.

Take a coffee filter and place over the opening of the apple-cider container. You can use a rubber band to ensure that the filter is held in place and there is a tight seal.

Poke three holes in the coffee filter, no bigger than a quarter to a third-inch wide.

Place in an area where the gnats are, and leave it there for a day or two.

Send a money- or time-saving hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795000, San Antonio, Texas 78279-5000; fax to (210) 435-6473; or email

Heloise@Heloise.com

