Happy birthday. This solar return features a different way of using and appreciating money. The new ease in this area of life will help you get a creative endeavor off the ground.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): In juggling and in life, the key to keeping all the balls in the air is freeing your hands up as soon as possible.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): There are levels to honesty. The deeper levels of honesty are about knowing yourself and being willing to look at your needs and motives.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Forgiveness doesn't change what happened, but it might change how you feel about what happened, thus altering the energetic imprint of the situation.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): If you always have to steal your kisses, the relationship is casting you in the energetically demanding role of "sneaky thief."

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Have a little more faith in your own resourcefulness and your place in the universal order.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): It won't be easy to find what sparks your joy, but you'll get closer by noticing what doesn't. You'll do this without judgment or snobbery.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Some chaos will be unavoidable today. What you do with it will fall somewhere between grace and art.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): There's a thought you'd like to extract from your mind for fear that it will influence how you behave -- maybe even who you become.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): The competition among your family members will be particularly palpable, complex and unnecessary today.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Your weary worldview is an indicator of soul-level exhaustion. Take a nice long break.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): When you feel like putting the brakes on an endeavor, first put an investigation on it. What was the purpose?

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): What is it you want and need that you're not getting?

ActiveStyle on 08/07/2017