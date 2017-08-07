• Carla Del Ponte, a former prosecutor for international war crimes tribunals that investigated atrocities in Rwanda and Yugoslavia, is resigning from a United Nations panel on Syria, saying the list of suspected war criminals that the panel has compiled is useless unless the U.N. Security Council appoints a tribunal.

• Jack Davis, a New Jersey 9-year-old, offered his services in a handwritten reply to a NASA job posting for a planetary protection officer, listing as a qualification that his sister says he's an alien, and received a reply from the space agency explaining the job and encouraging him to study hard in school.

• Kanyoni Sedekiya of Abilene, Texas, faces a robbery charge after police said he argued with, bound and demanded money from his roommate, then fell asleep, allowing the roommate to get free and summon police.

• Cynthia Randolph of Weatherford, Texas, was arrested in the heatstroke deaths of her two toddlers, with authorities saying she locked them in her car to teach them a lesson after her 2-year-old daughter refused to get out of the vehicle.

• Sgt. Kendale Adams with the Indianapolis Police Department said the gunshot that injured a sheriff's deputy at a police funeral came from an Indianapolis officer's holstered weapon and "may have been some type of equipment malfunction."

• Thor Zurbriggen and Dena Catan, both Chicago-based flight attendants for American Airlines, are suing the manufacturer of the airline's new uniforms, claiming the garments are making employees sick, despite both companies saying they're safe.

• Jeffrey Jenkins, 38, of Monroe, La., was charged with bigamy after his wife found a marriage license from Arkansas while she was moving things around their home, authorities said, although they also noted that the district attorney declined to prosecute a 2012 bigamy case against Jenkins.

• Sven Brunberg, a spokesman for the Orsa Rovdjurspark animal park in northern Sweden, said a brown bear was euthanized after it dug its way under a fence and mauled an employee who was cleaning an enclosure, killing the man.

• Miquel Angel Lopez, 42, was charged with murder in the death of his ex-girlfriend, with Baton Rouge police saying he slashed her throat, then stayed with her body for 10-14 hours before knocking on his roommate's bedroom door and asking him to call police.

