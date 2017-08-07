• Carla Del Ponte, a former prosecutor for international war crimes tribunals that investigated atrocities in Rwanda and Yugoslavia, is resigning from a United Nations panel on Syria, saying the list of suspected war criminals that the panel has compiled is useless unless the U.N. Security Council appoints a tribunal.
• Jack Davis, a New Jersey 9-year-old, offered his services in a handwritten reply to a NASA job posting for a planetary protection officer, listing as a qualification that his sister says he's an alien, and received a reply from the space agency explaining the job and encouraging him to study hard in school.
• Kanyoni Sedekiya of Abilene, Texas, faces a robbery charge after police said he argued with, bound and demanded money from his roommate, then fell asleep, allowing the roommate to get free and summon police.
• Cynthia Randolph of Weatherford, Texas, was arrested in the heatstroke deaths of her two toddlers, with authorities saying she locked them in her car to teach them a lesson after her 2-year-old daughter refused to get out of the vehicle.
• Sgt. Kendale Adams with the Indianapolis Police Department said the gunshot that injured a sheriff's deputy at a police funeral came from an Indianapolis officer's holstered weapon and "may have been some type of equipment malfunction."
• Thor Zurbriggen and Dena Catan, both Chicago-based flight attendants for American Airlines, are suing the manufacturer of the airline's new uniforms, claiming the garments are making employees sick, despite both companies saying they're safe.
• Jeffrey Jenkins, 38, of Monroe, La., was charged with bigamy after his wife found a marriage license from Arkansas while she was moving things around their home, authorities said, although they also noted that the district attorney declined to prosecute a 2012 bigamy case against Jenkins.
• Sven Brunberg, a spokesman for the Orsa Rovdjurspark animal park in northern Sweden, said a brown bear was euthanized after it dug its way under a fence and mauled an employee who was cleaning an enclosure, killing the man.
• Miquel Angel Lopez, 42, was charged with murder in the death of his ex-girlfriend, with Baton Rouge police saying he slashed her throat, then stayed with her body for 10-14 hours before knocking on his roommate's bedroom door and asking him to call police.
A Section on 08/07/2017
Print Headline: In the news
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: In the news
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.