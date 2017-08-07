Little Rock childcare worker pleads not guilty, ordered held without bail in slaying of Italian tourist

A defense attorney entered a not guilty plea Monday on behalf of a Little Rock childcare worker who he said wants "to clear her name" in the shooting death of an Italian citizen last month.

Michael Kaiser appeared in Judge Hugh Finkelstein's district courtroom to represent 31-year-old Charina Fort. Fort surrendered to police Saturday and was charged with capital murder in the July 28 killing of Carlo Marigliano.

Margiliano, a 31-year-old Italian tourist, was found fatally shot in the driver's seat of a Jeep Grand Cherokee. The Cherokee had crashed into an apartment building at 1601 N. Shackleford Road.

Another Little Rock resident, 32-year-old Andre Jackson, was also arrested in the killing. He was ordered held without bail at a Saturday hearing, according to the clerk's office.

Kaiser told the judge Monday that his client has no criminal history and works with toddlers at the Buttons & Bows Learning Center in Little Rock.

The lifelong Little Rock resident lives with her mother, Kaiser said as he gestured to a woman who sat stoic among three other people on the courtroom pews.

The attorney said that based on what he's seen, Fort is not accused of being the gunman. He added that she is "anxious to clear her name."

Kaiser then requested Fort be held in lieu of a $100,000 bond.

Deputy prosecutor Rafael Gallaher disagreed, saying the 31-year-old should be held without bail. Finkelstein sided with the state.

After the hearing, Kaiser huddled with Fort's family outside the courtroom to discuss next steps as two of the women quietly sobbed.

Marigliano's death marked Little Rock's 36th homicide of 2017. Little Rock has seen 39 homicides so far this year.