Little Rock man accused of pointing gun at girlfriend, her mother
By Emma Pettit
This article was published today at 8:27 a.m.
A Little Rock man was arrested Sunday after he brandished a handgun toward his girlfriend and her mother, police said.
Police were sent to the home of 33-year-old Raymond Grayson on Denise Drive sometime before 5:25 a.m., according to a police report.
Grayson attacked his girlfriend, injuring her eye, and pointed a handgun at her, at least one victim told police, the report said.
The 33-year-old is also accused of pointing a gun at his girlfriend's mother.
Grayson was charged with aggravated assault of a family member, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm for certain persons, all felonies, as well as a misdemeanor charge of third-degree domestic battery.
A court date is scheduled for Aug. 14.
Grayson remained in the Pulaski County jail Monday with bail not yet set.
