Little Rock man accused of pointing gun at girlfriend, her mother

A Little Rock man was arrested Sunday after he brandished a handgun toward his girlfriend and her mother, police said.

Police were sent to the home of 33-year-old Raymond Grayson on Denise Drive sometime before 5:25 a.m., according to a police report.

Grayson attacked his girlfriend, injuring her eye, and pointed a handgun at her, at least one victim told police, the report said.

The 33-year-old is also accused of pointing a gun at his girlfriend's mother.

Grayson was charged with aggravated assault of a family member, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm for certain persons, all felonies, as well as a misdemeanor charge of third-degree domestic battery.

A court date is scheduled for Aug. 14.

Grayson remained in the Pulaski County jail Monday with bail not yet set.