Names and Faces

• Fox News said it has suspended Eric Bolling, co-host of its late-afternoon news program The Fox News Specialists, while it investigates allegations he sent a lewd photo to co-workers. Word of the suspension came Saturday, a day after a HuffPost report relying on anonymous sources stated that Bolling had sent a lewd photo to at least three female colleagues at Fox News and Fox Business Network. "Eric Bolling has been suspended pending the results of an investigation, which is currently underway," Fox News said in a statement. An attorney for Bolling, Michael Bowe, denied the allegations. "The anonymous, uncorroborated claims are untrue and terribly unfair," Bowe wrote in an email Saturday. "We intend to fully cooperate with the investigation so that it can be concluded and Eric can return to work as quickly as possible." Bolling is the best-known personality on The Fox News Specialists, which airs on weekdays. He joined Fox News in 2008 after working as a commodities trader, according to the channel's website. A vocal supporter of President Donald Trump, Bolling wrote a March op-ed accusing House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., and establishment Republicans of betraying the president with their version of a plan to overhaul the nation's health care system. The suspension is the latest in a string of sexual harassment complaints against personalities who appear on Fox News and Fox Business. In July, Fox Business host Charles Payne was suspended after the Los Angeles Times, using anonymous sources, reported that he had harassed a female political analyst. Payne remains suspended during an investigation.

• Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood revealed that he feared the worst after being diagnosed with lung cancer in May. Wood, 70, said he thought it might be "time to say goodbye" after a doctor performing routine tests offered the news that he "had this supernova burning away on my left lung." The musician said he just told the doctor to get it out of him. Wood told The Mail on Sunday newspaper that he had decided not to have chemotherapy if the cancer had spread. "I wasn't going to lose my hair," he said. "This hair wasn't going anywhere." Wood thanked doctors in May after they treated a small lesion in his lung. He will now undergo checks every three months.

A Section on 08/07/2017