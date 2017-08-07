Home / Latest News /
Police: Arkansas man arrested after hitting victim in head with pistol
By Emma Pettit
This article was published today at 11:17 a.m.
An Arkansas man was arrested Sunday after he entered the hotel room of another person, unloaded his pistol and whipped the victim in the head with the gun, police said.
A Jacksonville police officer was sent to a Wal-Mart at 2000 John Harden Drive sometime before 9 a.m. to speak with the victim of an attack, according to a police report.
The victim told the officer that 29-year-old Calvin Clifford Parks of Hot Springs entered his room at the Motel 6 at 2110 John Harden Drive armed with a silver pistol, the report said.
The victim reported that Parks unloaded the gun, pointed it at him and then struck him in the back of the head a couple of times, police said.
Parks was later found in an SUV in the parking lot at the Lowes on White Drive. A gun was found inside the vehicle, as was a needle and spoon, the report said.
Parks was arrested on charges of aggravated residential burglary, third-degree battery and drug paraphernalia.
He was being held Monday at the Pulaski County jail in lieu of a $28,000 bond.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Police: Arkansas man arrested after hitting victim in head with pistol
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.