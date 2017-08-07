Home / Latest News /
Arkansas woman charged with harassing communications after repeatedly calling 911, sheriff says
By Emma Pettit
This article was published today at 8:12 a.m.
A Pulaski County woman was arrested early Monday after she heckled a 911 dispatcher, authorities said.
Michelle Renee Parker, 48, of Cabot was arrested around 1:20 a.m. at her home in the 5900 block of Dorsey Road, according to a police report.
A Pulaski County deputy was reportedly sent to the residence after being told a woman repeatedly called 911 and at one point used profanity while telling a dispatcher to be quiet, according to the report.
Parker's father-in-law told the deputy that his daughter-in-law calls 911 "all the time for no reason," the report said. He and Parker's husband reported she had been drinking that night, the deputy wrote.
When confronted by the deputy, Parker denied the claim and said she was going to bed before she lay down on the floor, the report said. The deputy and Parker's husband left the bedroom to talk further.
After exiting, Parker called 911 again, the report said.
She was charged with harassing communications, a misdemeanor, and booked into the Pulaski County jail. Bail was set at $2,500.
A court date is scheduled for Sept. 5.
