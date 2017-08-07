Eiffel Tower police stop man with knife

PARIS -- A young French man who recently was discharged from a psychiatric hospital is under investigation for an attempted terrorist attack after he brandished a knife and tried to breach security at the Eiffel Tower, authorities said Sunday.

No one was hurt in the incident late Saturday, though the tower was briefly evacuated, according to a statement from the company that manages the monument. The tower reopened Sunday morning.

It is the latest of several attempted attacks on security forces guarding prominent sites in France as part of heightened protective measures prompted by deadly attacks since 2015. Monuments in the French capital are occasionally evacuated for security reasons as part of those measures.

In Saturday's incident, the suspect tried to force his way into the secure zone beneath the tower, held out a knife and said "Allahu akbar," the Arabic phrase for "God is great," an official close to the investigation said. He quickly was surrounded by security forces and surrendered, the official said. A Paris police official said no shots were fired. Both officials weren't authorized to be publicly named.

The suspect later told police that he had wanted to attack a soldier and had been in touch with a member of the Islamic State group who encouraged him to do so, according to the official close to the investigation.

The official said the claim prompted investigators to upgrade the seriousness of the offense, which originally they classified as a common crime by someone with a history of psychiatric problems.

Pro-Syrian forces advance against ISIS

DAMASCUS, Syria -- Pro-government forces captured the Islamic State group's last stronghold in the energy-rich Homs province in central Syria on Sunday, paving the way to advance on the besieged eastern city of Deir el-Zour, state media and a war monitoring group reported.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitoring group said 30 Islamic State militants were killed in the last 24 hours of battle for the town of al-Sukhna, in Homs, before it was captured Saturday by pro-government forces. It says the Russian air force provided air support and bombed the town.

Syrian military media reported the town's capture on Sunday. The advance puts pro-government forces 68 miles from reaching companion forces trapped in Deir el-Zour in the Euphrates River valley, which have depended on risky supply flights and air drops for relief and weapons. Islamic State militants have held the city under siege since 2015.

Meanwhile, the Lebanese army captured a number of strategic hilltops bordering Syria from Islamic State militants on Sunday.

The National News Agency said the army captured several hills between the frontier towns of Ras Baalbek and Arsal, and the army said in a statement it destroyed Islamic State fortifications and killed several militants.

The militants have been a thorn in the country's side since they began filtering in from neighboring Syria, which has been in the throes of civil war since 2011.

Vietnam flooding death toll rises to 23

HANOI, Vietnam -- Rescuers in Vietnam have recovered 16 more bodies over the past three days, bringing the death toll from floods in four northern provinces to 23.

Flash floods triggered by heavy rains last week also left 16 people missing and injured 21 others.

According to the Central Natural Disasters Committee on Sunday, floods have destroyed 228 houses, damaged roads, crops and irrigation system. Nearly 5,000 soldiers, police and residents have been mobilized to search for the missing.

Vietnam is prone to floods and storms, which kill hundreds of people each year.

Taliban kill 30 people in Afghan attack

KABUL, Afghanistan -- An Afghan official said Sunday that at least 30 people, including women and children, were killed by Taliban fighters in northern Sari Pul province.

Zahir Wahdat, the provincial governor for Sari Pul, said the victims were mostly civilians and some provincial security forces. The shootings took place Saturday morning after the Taliban seized control of the strategic Mirzawalang area in Sayad district.

Wahdat says Afghan forces retreated from the area after they couldn't gain ground or air support from the central government.

Ten Taliban fighters were also killed, according to Zabi Amani, a spokesman for the provincial governor.

