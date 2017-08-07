Stroud wins Barracuda on second playoff hole

RENO, Nev. — Chris Stroud made an eagle on his final hole to get to get into a three-man playoff and won with a two-putt birdie on the second extra hole Sunday in the Barracuda Championship, his first PGA Tour victory in his 289th start.

Stroud played the final six holes at Montreaux Golf and Country Club with three birdies and an eagle to earn 20 points in the modified Stableford format. That got him into a playoff with Greg Owen and Richy Werenski, who each birdied the par-5 18th.

Owen was eliminated with a par on the 18th hole.

Ken Duke (Arkadelphia, Henderson State) won $21,450 for his tie for 29th, while Tag Ridings (Arkansas Razorbacks) tied for 48th and won $8,811.

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS

Goydos holds off Sauers

BLAINE, Minn. — Paul Goydos birdied the first playoff hole Sunday to win the 3M Championship over Gene Sauers.

It is the first PGA Tour Champions victory of the season for Goydos.

Both Goydos and Sauers shot 66 to get to 20-under 196 at the TPC Twin Cities.

Sauers’ second playoff shot splashed in the lake in front of the 18th green; Goydos cleared the water by less than a yard and two-putted for the win.

Kevin Sutherland shot 64 to tie for third with Steve Stricker (66) and Brandt Jobe

(67), two shots back.

Glen Day (Little Rock) finished tied for 28th and won $13,562.

Sports on 08/07/2017