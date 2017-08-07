Subscribe Register Login
Monday, August 07, 2017, 1:44 a.m.

Super Quiz: Literature

This article was published today at 1:43 a.m.

  1. What is the name of the hidden location in Lost Horizon?

  2. The idiom "Tilting at windmills" is derived from what novel?

  3. In what novel is Toad obsessed with fast cars?

  4. In a play by Shakespeare, who kills Tybalt?

  5. Who is the main character in The Maltese Falcon?

  6. Irving Stone's novel Lust for Life is about this artist.

  7. Who is the title character in The Portrait of a Lady, by Henry James?

  8. In mythology, when she prophesied true things, she was not believed.

  9. In what poem are the words "Shall I part my hair behind? Do I dare to eat a peach?"

ANSWERS

  1. Shangri-La

  2. Don Quixote

  3. The Wind in the Willows

  4. Romeo

  5. Sam Spade

  6. Vincent van Gogh

  7. Isabel Archer

  8. Cassandra

  9. "The Love Song of J. Alfred Prufrock"

ActiveStyle on 08/07/2017

Print Headline: Super Quiz: Literature

