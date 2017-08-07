Super Quiz: Literature

What is the name of the hidden location in Lost Horizon?

The idiom "Tilting at windmills" is derived from what novel?

In what novel is Toad obsessed with fast cars?

In a play by Shakespeare, who kills Tybalt?

Who is the main character in The Maltese Falcon?

Irving Stone's novel Lust for Life is about this artist.

Who is the title character in The Portrait of a Lady, by Henry James?

In mythology, when she prophesied true things, she was not believed.