Suspect arrested after LR standoff

A man accused of beating his girlfriend was arrested Sunday morning after an hourslong standoff with police at a Little Rock apartment complex.

Officers were called at 2:07 a.m. to Spanish Jon's Apartments at 5001 W. 65th St., just east of Lancaster Road. Jerika Presley, 26, told police that a man she'd been dating had attacked her and locked himself inside her apartment with her four young children, according to a police incident report.

Tactical officers responded to the apartment complex but the man, identified as Richard Edwin Miller, 31, refused to leave the residence.

As the standoff continued, several witnesses approached police and accused Miller of shooting a man at the apartment complex hours earlier, according to the report.

Police learned that Steven Lewis, 46, had been treated at CHI St. Vincent Infirmary for gunshot wounds in his shoulder and head. Lewis, whose injuries were not life-threatening, reportedly told investigators that he and another man were driving out of the complex when someone fired at them.

Officers also learned that Presley's children were not inside the apartment. Police said she had lied to "accelerate" officers' response.

Police decided to wait instead of forcing their way inside the residence. About two hours later Miller tried to flee, and officers arrested him.

No injuries were reported.

Miller, who is also known as "Peanut," was charged with third-degree domestic battery.

Metro on 08/07/2017