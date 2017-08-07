Home / Latest News /
TRAFFIC ALERT: Wreck shuts down U.S. 65 north of Conway
This article was published today at 2:54 p.m.
U.S. 65 is closed in both directions because of a wreck in the Pickles Gap area north of Conway, officials said.
The Arkansas Department of Transportation said shortly after 2:45 p.m. that the crash had caused power lines to fall across the highway. Traffic was shut in both directions, and there was no immediate word on when it might reopen.
An Arkansas State Police spokesman said preliminary reports indicated the crash involved a commercial truck, though that hadn't been confirmed.
It wasn't clear if anyone was injured in the wreck.
The Arkansas Online live traffic map showed stalled conditions in the area before 3 p.m.
