Subscribe Register Login
Monday, August 07, 2017, 3:21 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal

TRAFFIC ALERT: Wreck shuts down U.S. 65 north of Conway

By Gavin Lesnick

This article was published today at 2:54 p.m.


U.S. 65 is closed in both directions because of a wreck in the Pickles Gap area north of Conway, officials said.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation said shortly after 2:45 p.m. that the crash had caused power lines to fall across the highway. Traffic was shut in both directions, and there was no immediate word on when it might reopen.

An Arkansas State Police spokesman said preliminary reports indicated the crash involved a commercial truck, though that hadn't been confirmed.

It wasn't clear if anyone was injured in the wreck.

The Arkansas Online live traffic map showed stalled conditions in the area before 3 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: TRAFFIC ALERT: Wreck shuts down U.S. 65 north of Conway

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal
Arkansas Online