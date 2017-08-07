Wieters' grand slam sends Nationals past Cubs

CHICAGO -- Matt Wieters hit a tiebreaking grand slam off Carl Edwards Jr. in Washington's five-run eighth inning, helping the Nationals beat the Chicago Cubs 9-4 on Sunday.

Bryce Harper started the winning rally with a one-out infield single against Mike Montgomery. Ryan Zimmerman doubled against Edwards and Daniel Murphy was walked intentionally to load the bases.

Washington then grabbed control in a span of two pitches. Edwards (3-3) hit Anthony Rendon, tying it at 4-4, and Wieters followed with a drive over the wall in center for his third career grand slam.

Wieters drove in five runs and Rendon also had an RBI double for the NL East-leading Nationals, who had dropped three of four.

Brian Goodwin hit a home run, drove in two runs and robbed Jon Jay of a hit with a terrific diving catch on a sinking liner to center in the seventh.

Willson Contreras hit two more home runs for Chicago, which stayed a half-game ahead of second-place Milwaukee in the NL Central.

Contreras led off the fourth with a drive to the back of the bleachers in left for his 20th home run. He connected again in the sixth, and Kyle Schwarber followed with another home run off rookie Erick Fedde for a 4-1 lead.

Contreras is batting .346 (27 for 78) with 10 home runs and 29 RBI in 20 games since the All-Star break.

CARDINALS 13, REDS 4 Jose Martinez hit his first grand slam during the Cardinals' nine-run fourth inning, and visiting St. Louis overcame Adam Wainwright's rough return from the disabled list, beating the Reds. The Cardinals took two of three in the series. They're 5-8 against Cincinnati this season.

MARLINS 4, BRAVES 1 Jose Urena pitched six strong innings, Marcell Ozuna hit a three-run home run and the visiting Marlins avoided a three-game sweep with a victory over the Braves.

PIRATES 5, PADRES 4 (12) Sean Rodriquez hit a home run in the 12th inning to give the host Pirates a victory over the Padres. Rodriguez, acquired from Atlanta a day earlier, lifted a 1-1 pitch off Padres reliever Buddy Baumann (0-1) over the left-field wall.

PHILLIES 3, ROCKIES 2 Cameron Rupp hit a two-run double in the ninth inning, and the visiting Phillies rallied to beat the Rockies. Rupp, who had been thrown out at home an inning earlier, drove the first pitch he saw from closer Greg Holland (2-2) into the gap in left-center field, scoring Maikel Franco and Hyun Soo Kim. It was the second blown save in 36 chances for Holland.

GIANTS 6, DIAMONDBACKS 3 Jeff Samardzija pitched into the seventh inning to win his third consecutive start and the host Giants beat the Diamondbacks. Samardzija (7-11) allowed three runs on five hits before leaving after giving up a one-out single to Katel Marte then walking Chris Hermann in the seventh.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

YANKEES 8, INDIANS 1 Luis Severino overpowered Cleveland's lineup into the seventh inning, Jacoby Ellsbury hit a three-run triple and rookie Aaron Judge hammered a three-run home run, sending the visiting Yankees over the Indians. Severino (9-4) struck out nine and allowed three runners to reach.

ASTROS 7, BLUE JAYS 6 Juan Centeno hit an RBI single with two outs that capped a four-run rally in the ninth inning, lifting the host Astros over the Blue Jays. Nori Aoki had a two-run home run, his first hit since being traded from Houston to Toronto last Monday, during a four-run seventh that gave the Blue Jays a 6-3 lead.

RED SOX 6, WHITE SOX 3 Chris Young hit two home runs, including a tiebreaking three-run shot after the batter in front was walked intentionally, to lift the host Red Sox over the White Sox. Young added an RBI double and had a solo home run to help the AL East-leading Red Sox complete a four-game sweep of the White Sox.

ORIOLES 12, TIGERS 3 Jonathan Schoop, Chris Davis and Trey Mancini hit home runs in succession during a four-run first inning that sent the host Orioles past the Tigers. Joey Rickard and Manny Machado also connected for the Orioles, who led 8-0 after four innings and cruised to their seventh victory in nine games.

TWINS 6, RANGERS 5 Max Kepler, Brian Dozier and Eddie Rosario hit home runs to help host Minnesota dig out of a five-run hole and beat the Rangers.

ATHLETICS 11, ANGELS 10 Bruce Maxwell's two-run single completed a dramatic five-run, two-out comeback in the eighth inning, and the visiting Athletics stunned the Angels.

MARINERS 8-1, ROYALS 7-9 Rookie Jakob Junis pitched eight sharp innings and the host Kansas City Royals beat the Seattle Mariners 9-1 to split their doubleheader. Nelson Cruz hit two home runs and drove in four runs as the Mariners held off the Royals 8-7 in the first game.

INTERLEAGUE

RAYS 2, BREWERS 1 Steven Souza Jr. hit a home run off Milwaukee reliever Jacob Barnes leading off the ninth inning Sunday to lift the host Rays over the Brewers. Souza's 24th home run helped the Rays salvage a victory in a three-game series in which they scored only two runs.

