SWIMMING

Lochte returns, wins

Twelve-time Olympic gold medalist Ryan Lochte set a meet record with a time of 1:59.24 in the finals of the men’s 200-meter individual medley Sunday at the U.S. Open in East Meadow, N.Y. The weeklong event at the Nassau County Aquatic Center was Lochte’s first two USA Swimming-sanctioned event after a 10-month suspension for his behavior during an incident at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics. Lochte bested the previous mark of 1:59.26 set by Michael Phelps on Nov. 30, 2006. Xavier Mohammed finished second in 2:00.47, and Sam Stewart was third in 2:01.51. Lochte, who set the 200 IM world and American record (1:54:00) on July 28, 2011, started well in this race as was in second place at the first turn. After the second turn, the only question was how much Lochte would win by.

TENNIS

Germany’s Zverev cruises

Eighth-ranked Alexander Zverev, a 20-year-old from Germany, beat South African veteran Kevin Anderson 6-4, 6-4 on Sunday to win the Washington event for his fourth ATP title of the year, matching Rafael Nadal’s victory total. Only Roger Federer, with 5, has more titles this season. Zverev didn’t lose a set after his opening match against Jordan Thompson and grew stronger as the tournament went on, having little trouble with the hot and humid conditions in Washington or the late nights brought on by rain delays. The victory was Zverev’s first an outdoor hard court and gives him momentum heading into the U.S. Open, which starts Aug. 28.

Keys gets past Vandeweghe

Third-seeded Madison Keys defeated No. 6 CoCo Vandeweghe 7-6 (4), 6-4 on Sunday to win the Bank of the West Classic at Stanford, Calif., in the first meeting between two young American stars. Keys, 22,won her third career singles title and first on hardcourt. Keys, who missed the first two months of the season after surgery on her left wrist, eliminated Wimbledon champion and top-seeded Garbine Muguruza 6-3, 6-2 in just 57 minutes Saturday night to snap Muguruza’s nine-match winning streak and advance to her first final this year.

OLYMPICS

Cuthbert, 79, won 4 golds

Betty Cuthbert, who won the 100- and 200-meter and sprint-relay gold medals at the 1956 Olympics, has died following a long battle with multiple sclerosis in Perth Australia. She was 79. Athletics Australia on Monday confirmed that Cuthbert died overnight in Western Australia state. Cuthbert, who was injured during the 1960 Olympics and then retired for 18 months before returning to competition and winning the gold medal in the 400 at the 1964 Olympics in Tokyo, was the first Australian inducted into the international track and field federation’s Hall of Fame. Athletics Australia said Cuthbert set nine world records and is the only athlete to win the 100, 200 and 400 sprints at the Olympics.

BASEBALL

Former Phillies catcher dies

Darren Daulton, an All-Star catcher and one of the leaders of the Philadelphia Phillies’ National League championship team in 1993, has died. He was 55. Daulton had battled brain cancer since 2013. He had two tumors removed during brain surgery on July 1, 2013, but nine days later was diagnosed with glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer that also took the lives of his former teammate Tug McGraw and former coach John Vukovich. Daulton played 14 ½ of his 15 major league seasons with Philadelphia and finished his career with the 1997 World Series champion Florida Marlins, batting.389 (7 for 18) with 2 doubles and 1 home run in against Cleveland. The left-handed hitting Daulton batted .245 with 137 home runs and 588 RBI in 1,161 games. He went to three All-Star games and led the NL with 109 RBI in 1992. The long-haired Daulton policed a wild clubhouse in 1993 that included Lenny Dykstra, John Kruk, Dave Hollins, Pete Incaviglia, Mitch Williams and Curt Schilling.

Yankees’ DH on DL

The New York Yankees have placed slumping slugger Matt Holliday on the disabled list with a lower back issue. The move with the designated hitter was expected after Holliday tweaked his back while swinging on Friday night. He didn’t play in Saturday’s 2-1 victory over the Cleveland Indians so he could get more treatment and be evaluated by the club’s medical staff. Holliday is batting .136 (11 of

81) with 1 home run and 4 RBIs since July 14. The club recalled first baseman Garrett Cooper from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to take Holliday’s roster spot. Holliday, 37, is batting .229 with 16 homers and 51 RBIs in 88 games.

Royals’ catcher hurt

The Kansas City Royals have put All-Star catcher Salvador Perez on the 10-day disabled list with a strain on the right side of his chest. Perez was injured on a swing in the sixth inning Friday. The five-time All-Star is hitting .278 with 21 home runs and 65 RBI. Drew Butera, who entered Sunday hitting .250 with 2 home runs and 9 RBI in 92 at-bats, will do the majority of the catching in Perez’s absence.

MOTOR SPORTS

Marquez wins again

Defending MotoGP champion Marc Marquez won the Czech Grand Prix in Brno, Czech Republic, on Sunday to increase his overall lead with a third victory of the season. Starting on a wet track that was quickly drying out, riders were allowed to swap their bikes for ones with tires suitable for dry conditions. Marquez was the first to do so, a strategy that paid off for him. The Spaniard used the speed of his Honda to take the lead with 18 laps to go and cruised unchallenged to victory in 44 minutes and 15.974 seconds. His Honda teammate Dani Pedrosa was second, 12.438 seconds behind, while Maverick Vinales was third, 18.135 back. Marquez leads the overall standings with 154 points from Vinales on 140 in second.

BASKETBALL

Clippers’ Reed jailed

Los Angeles Clippers center Willie Reed has been jailed in Miami on a battery charge, with officials saying it stemmed from a domestic violence incident. Reed spent this past season with the Miami Heat and had been working out in Miami in recent days. He finalized a $1.5 million, one-year contract with the Clippers last week, despite his hopes for a longer-term, more lucrative contract in free agency. Reed averaged 5.3 points and 4.7 rebounds for Miami last season. He spent the 2015-2016 season with the Brooklyn Nets.

BASEBALL

Mariners get All-Star Alonso from A’s

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Seattle Mariners acquired All-Star first baseman Yonder Alonso from the Oakland Athletics on Sunday for minor league outfielder Boog Powell.

The Mariners, who have not been in postseason play since 2001, entered a Sunday doubleheader at Kansas City, trailing the Royals by 1½ games for the second wild-card spot.

Alonso, 30, is hitting.266 with 17 doubles, 22 home runs and 49 RBI. He ranks second among American League first baseman with a.527 slugging percentage.

“I feel like it’s a compliment he brings to our lineup, particularly the left-handed bat and how he pairs with [Danny] Valencia, which they’ve done before,” Mariners General Manager Jerry Dipoto said. “It’s a balance he brings to our lineup, especially looking ahead, we’ve got quite a stretch of right-handed starters that we are seeing over the next three weeks.

“This is something we discussed for a length of time heading into the July 31 deadline. We felt like we were at the goal line to get a deal done. And through the August trade period, we were able to complete it.”

Alfonso is eligible for free agency after this season.

“He’s had an excellent year to this point, an allstar season, real breakout year for him,” Dipoto said. “We are acquiring a bat that makes us a difference in the middle of our lineup.

Alonso, a left-handed hitter, could platoon at first base with Valencia. Alonso has 18 home runs, 40 RBI and a .948 OPS against right-handed pitching this year.

Powell hit .194 in 23 games with three stints with Seattle this year. He has spent most of the season with Class AAA Tacoma, hitting .340 in 58 games.

In another trade, the Mariners acquired right-handed pitcher Ryan Garton and catcher Mike Marjama from the Tampa Bay Rays in exchange for Arkansas Travelers pitcher Anthony Misiewicz, low-A infielder Luis Rengifo and a player to be named later.