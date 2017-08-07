Subscribe Register Login
Monday, August 07, 2017, 8:06 a.m.

Would-be robber fatally shot at Arkansas pizza restaurant, police say

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 7:49 a.m.

BLYTHEVILLE — Police say a person who tried to rob a pizza business in northeast Arkansas was fatally shot.

Blytheville Police Capt. Scott Adams said the person was shot late Sunday at a Domino's Pizza.

Adams said an employee of the business shot the person during the attempted robbery.

The person's name and other details were not immediately released.

Razrbak says... August 7, 2017 at 8:02 a.m.

That is the pizza joint that has the hot and ready special. This one had something extra.

