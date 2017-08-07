Home / Latest News /
Would-be robber fatally shot at Arkansas pizza restaurant, police say
BLYTHEVILLE — Police say a person who tried to rob a pizza business in northeast Arkansas was fatally shot.
Blytheville Police Capt. Scott Adams said the person was shot late Sunday at a Domino's Pizza.
Adams said an employee of the business shot the person during the attempted robbery.
The person's name and other details were not immediately released.
Razrbak says... August 7, 2017 at 8:02 a.m.
That is the pizza joint that has the hot and ready special. This one had something extra.
