Tuesday, August 08, 2017, 7:02 p.m.

30-year-old sought in robbery of Arkansas bank, police say

By Jillian Kremer

This article was published today at 6:20 p.m.

PHOTO BY HOT SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT

Jonathan Eric Brown, 30

Police have developed a suspect in the robbery of an Arkansas bank last week, according to a Tuesday news release.

Jonathan Eric Brown, 30, is wanted in the robbery of the Combined Federal Credit Union, 203 Nash St. in Hot Springs, that occurred shortly before 4:30 p.m. Friday, authorities said.

The Hot Springs Police Department said Brown is wanted on a warrant for aggravated robbery.

