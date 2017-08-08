Home / Latest News /
30-year-old sought in robbery of Arkansas bank, police say
This article was published today at 6:20 p.m.
Police have developed a suspect in the robbery of an Arkansas bank last week, according to a Tuesday news release.
Jonathan Eric Brown, 30, is wanted in the robbery of the Combined Federal Credit Union, 203 Nash St. in Hot Springs, that occurred shortly before 4:30 p.m. Friday, authorities said.
The Hot Springs Police Department said Brown is wanted on a warrant for aggravated robbery.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: 30-year-old sought in robbery of Arkansas bank, police say
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.