Arkansas-based Heifer announces east Africa job program

LITTLE ROCK — Arkansas-based Heifer International announced a five-year program to help 25,000 people in east Africa start small businesses or find jobs in the agriculture industry.

Heifer said Tuesday it is joining with Mastercard Foundation in starting the $19 million program intended to help those between 15 and 24-years-old find employment.

Youth Alive in Uganda and Restless Development and MIICO in Tanzania will help implement the program to connect youth with jobs and business opportunities in dairy and agriculture in the two east African countries.

The work could range from processing milk and providing veterinary services to repairing machinery and transporting products to dairy hubs.

The program will also connect young entrepreneurs with financial institutions that will provide loans, and mentors will be available to help with their businesses.