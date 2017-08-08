Home / Latest News /
Arkansas-based Heifer announces east Africa job program
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 11:16 a.m.
LITTLE ROCK — Arkansas-based Heifer International announced a five-year program to help 25,000 people in east Africa start small businesses or find jobs in the agriculture industry.
Heifer said Tuesday it is joining with Mastercard Foundation in starting the $19 million program intended to help those between 15 and 24-years-old find employment.
Youth Alive in Uganda and Restless Development and MIICO in Tanzania will help implement the program to connect youth with jobs and business opportunities in dairy and agriculture in the two east African countries.
The work could range from processing milk and providing veterinary services to repairing machinery and transporting products to dairy hubs.
The program will also connect young entrepreneurs with financial institutions that will provide loans, and mentors will be available to help with their businesses.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Arkansas-based Heifer announces east Africa job program
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.