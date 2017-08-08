Home / Latest News /
Authorities identify Arkansas woman who drowned at Florida beach
By Kally Patz
This article was published today at 2:42 p.m.
Authorities have identified the tourist who drowned at a Florida beach Monday.
Nori Bracho of Rogers was swimming in the Gulf of Mexico at Henderson Beach State Recreational Area in Destin, Fla., about 12:30 p.m. when she realized she could no longer touch the bottom and panicked, the Okaloosa County sheriff's office said.
Bystanders reportedly pulled the 70-year-old from the water and performed CPR until emergency workers arrived.
She was pronounced dead at a local hospital.
