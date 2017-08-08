Central Arkansas mall announces renovations to theater, retailers
This article was published today at 4:35 a.m.
PHOTO BY JOHN SYKES JR.
An upgrade at the Regal Cinema RPX theater at McCain Mall is among the improvements the North Little Rock retail hub has announced.
Other retailers among the more than 80 in the state's largest enclosed mall also have undergone significant remodels or renovations in recent weeks, according to a news release from the mall, owned and operated by Simon Property Group in Indianapolis. The mall also features two new retailers.
The theater installed recliners with adjustable positions and padded footrests for customers of one of its 12 screens. It seats 169, including five reserved for people with disabilities, said Cheryl Ringgold, the marketing and business development director for the mall. Ticket prices are unchanged, she said.
Other retail venues with recent extensive updates include the Victoria's Secret outlet, Old Navy and rue21. Zales jewelry store will be moving to a new location in McCain this fall. A Nestle Toll House recently opened and Brow Art 23 is scheduled to open this month.
-- Noel Oman
