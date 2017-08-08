Crashes in state leave five people dead in two days

Five people were killed in traffic crashes on Arkansas roadways Friday and Saturday, according to Arkansas State Police reports.

A 75-year-old man died after he fell off his motorcycle and into a fence in Independence County on Saturday evening, state police reported.

Don Dye of Judsonia was riding a 2004 Harley-Davidson north on Arkansas 87 when the vehicle veered off the highway around 11:20 p.m., police said.

Dye suffered fatal injuries.

An 82-year-old man died in Hot Springs on Saturday after his 2013 Nissan Altima crashed into a wall of a fast-food restaurant, state police said.

Bobby Lea of Hot Springs was driving near the Zaxby's on Central Avenue when he crashed into the building around 2:15 p.m., according to a preliminary report.

The Hot Springs Police Department said in a statement that Lea appeared to be "having a seizure or some type of medical emergency" when his vehicle crossed Central Avenue and hit the restaurant.

Lea was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said the car and building had minimal damage.

A 71-year-old man died in White County on Friday after his vehicle ran off the road and into a tree, state police said.

Willie Brown of Searcy was driving east on U.S. 64 in a 1994 Chevrolet when he crashed around 12:15 p.m., according to a report.

Brown died at the scene.

The report didn't specify what may have caused the vehicle to leave the highway. Conditions at the time were reportedly dry and clear.

A 29-year-old woman died after her vehicle hit another vehicle on Interstate 40 and then crashed into a tree Friday, according to state police.

Sarah Mae Moore was driving a 1997 Jeep west on I-40 near the U.S. 65 exit in Conway when she crashed into a 2002 Toyota in front of her, according to a report.

The Jeep reportedly then ran off the road and hit a tree.

Moore, of Conway, died in the crash.

The other driver, Nohelia Douangchanh, 40, of Russellville was taken to Baptist Hospital in Conway, the report said.

A 45-year-old woman died after a vehicle struck her while she crossed Interstate 49 in Benton County on Friday night, state police said.

It happened shortly after 9:45 p.m., after Heather Ann Byars left her vehicle and was crossing I-49 on foot in the Bentonville area.

Byars was taken to Northwest Medical Center in Springdale, where she was pronounced dead.

The driver of the other vehicle, which drove away after striking Byars, has not been identified.

In addition to the fatal crashes, authorities have identified the remains of a 31-year-old man who died in a crash while driving in the wrong direction on I-40 earlier this year.

State police in a report released late Friday night identified the man who died as Shaun Speer of Venice, Fla. Bill Sadler, a state police spokesman, said authorities were unable to positively identify Speer before Friday.

Pope County Coroner Danny White said Monday that a blood alcohol test revealed Speer had alcohol in his system at the time of the wreck. When asked about Speer's level of intoxication, Sadler said he could not release additional details.

The deadly crash happened shortly before 6 p.m. May 20 on I-40 in Russellville.

Speer was driving a 2003 Ford Explorer west in an eastbound lane, police said, when he collided with an eastbound truck. The truck reportedly then hit an eastbound Jeep Renegade. Speer's Explorer was also hit by an eastbound Dodge Journey, the report said.

The driver of the Renegade, 36-year-old Martha Black of Ola, was listed as being injured in the crash.

No one else was said to have been hurt.

