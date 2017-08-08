Home / Latest News /
David Letterman headed back to talk TV with Netflix series
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 10:29 a.m.
NEW YORK — David Letterman, who said goodbye to his long-running talk show two years ago, will say hello to TV again with a new show for Netflix.
Netflix said Tuesday that the six-episode series has Letterman combining two primary interests: in-depth conversations and in-the-field segments sparked by his curiosity and humor. In each hour-long episode, Letterman will conduct a long-form conversation with a single guest and explore topics of his own outside the studio.
The as-yet-untitled series is set to premiere in 2018.
In 33 years on late-night television, Letterman hosted 6,028 episodes of NBC's Late Night and CBS' Late Show and is the longest-running late-night broadcaster in American history. He stepped down from Late Show in May 2015.
