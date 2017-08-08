Subscribe Register Login
Tuesday, August 08, 2017, 11:12 a.m.

David Letterman headed back to talk TV with Netflix series

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 10:29 a.m.

in-this-may-5-2016-file-photo-former-late-night-talk-show-host-david-letterman-speaks-during-the-5th-anniversary-of-joining-forces-and-the-75th-anniversary-of-the-uso-at-andrews-air-force-base-md

PHOTO BY AP/PABLO MARTINEZ MONSIVAIS

In this May 5, 2016 file photo, former late-night talk show host David Letterman speaks during the 5th anniversary of Joining Forces and the 75th anniversary of the USO, at Andrews Air Force Base, Md.


NEW YORK — David Letterman, who said goodbye to his long-running talk show two years ago, will say hello to TV again with a new show for Netflix.

Netflix said Tuesday that the six-episode series has Letterman combining two primary interests: in-depth conversations and in-the-field segments sparked by his curiosity and humor. In each hour-long episode, Letterman will conduct a long-form conversation with a single guest and explore topics of his own outside the studio.

The as-yet-untitled series is set to premiere in 2018.

In 33 years on late-night television, Letterman hosted 6,028 episodes of NBC's Late Night and CBS' Late Show and is the longest-running late-night broadcaster in American history. He stepped down from Late Show in May 2015.

