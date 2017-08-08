Firefighters blamed for blazes in Sicily

ROME — Fifteen firefighters in Sicily are suspected of deliberately setting fires or having friends or family call in false alarms so they could be called to work and earn money, police said Monday, announcing the arrest of the alleged ringleader.

The 15 firefighters are volunteers, but when called in off-duty, they receive nearly $12 an hour in compensation from the Italian government.

Ragusa, Sicily, police official Antonino Ciavola saidthe suspects were so greedy, they became careless, using their own phones to report fires. Other times, he said, relatives and friends used the same phone number to call in fires but gave operators different names.

The Mediterranean island usually experiences very dry summers, making it easy for fires to catch hold.