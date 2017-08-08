Firefighters blamed for blazes in Sicily
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 3:06 a.m.
ROME — Fifteen firefighters in Sicily are suspected of deliberately setting fires or having friends or family call in false alarms so they could be called to work and earn money, police said Monday, announcing the arrest of the alleged ringleader.
The 15 firefighters are volunteers, but when called in off-duty, they receive nearly $12 an hour in compensation from the Italian government.
Ragusa, Sicily, police official Antonino Ciavola saidthe suspects were so greedy, they became careless, using their own phones to report fires. Other times, he said, relatives and friends used the same phone number to call in fires but gave operators different names.
The Mediterranean island usually experiences very dry summers, making it easy for fires to catch hold.
Print Headline: Firefighters blamed for blazes in Sicily
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Firefighters blamed for blazes in Sicily
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.