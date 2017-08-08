Getting it straight
This article was published today at 3:05 a.m. Updated today at 3:05 a.m.
Officials with Cambridge Analytica, the data-mining and analysis firm that worked with Donald Trump's presidential campaign, have denied doing any work on the 2016 referendum campaign on whether Britain should pull out of the European Union. The officials dispute media reports in Britain and statements by others linking the company to the pro-British exit campaign. A story in Friday's editions omitted the company's denial.
A Section on 08/08/2017
Print Headline: Getting it straight
