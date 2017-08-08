Home / Latest News /
PHOTOS: Glen Campbell, singer and Arkansas native, dies after battle with Alzheimer's
By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Staff
This article was published today at 3:36 p.m. Updated today at 3:51 p.m.
Glen Campbell through the years
Click here for larger versions
Singer and Arkansas native Glen Campbell has died after a long battle with Alzheimer’s.
Campbell was 81. He was born in Billstown, a small Pike County community of about 50 near Delight, on April 22, 1936. He was the seventh of 12 children.
He was best known for his country-pop singles “Rhinestone Cowboy,” “Galveston,” “Wichita Lineman,” “Southern Nights” and “By the Time I Get To Phoenix,” but Campbell also was an accomplished studio musician who played for such performers as Elvis Presley, Dean Martin, Jan and Dean, and The Beach Boys.
[HIGH PROFILE: Read 1999 Arkansas Democrat-Gazette feature on Glen Campbell]
Campbell's publicist Sandy Brokaw says the singer died Tuesday morning in Nashville. No cause was immediately given.
A statement on Campbell's official Facebook page announced the death Tuesday afternoon.
"It is with the heaviest of hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather, and legendary singer and guitarist, Glen Travis Campbell, at the age of 81, following his long and courageous battle with Alzheimer's disease," it said.
Campbell released more than 70 albums during his 50-year career and sold more than 45 million records, placing 80 songs on either the Billboard Country Chart, Billboard Hot 100 or Adult Contemporary Chart.
Check back for updates and read Wednesday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
terry1953 says... August 8, 2017 at 3:57 p.m.
Sad day as we loose Glen Campbell. RIP
itryed says... August 8, 2017 at 4:02 p.m.
Great icon, unbelievable picker and definitely a " grinner ". An all time great
DoubleBlind says... August 8, 2017 at 4:06 p.m.
A great loss but what a gift he was while here. A wonderful representative of AR around the world. May he rest in peace.
SJB says... August 8, 2017 at 4:08 p.m.
Farewell, Wichita Lineman! <3
JakeTidmore says... August 8, 2017 at 4:09 p.m.
Favorite Campbell song: Gentle on My Mind. Thanks for making the 60s and 70s more bearable.
jaywills says... August 8, 2017 at 4:13 p.m.
Very sorry to hear that. R.I.P.
Marks says... August 8, 2017 at 4:18 p.m.
A gifted artist that had perfect pitch and was unrivaled as a guitar player. He finally found the love of his life and both he and his family faced the disease that would take his life with great strength and openness. Glen's music will always be gentle on my mind.
