PHOTOS: Glen Campbell, singer and Arkansas native, dies after battle with Alzheimer's

Singer and Arkansas native Glen Campbell has died after a long battle with Alzheimer’s.

Campbell was 81. He was born in Billstown, a small Pike County community of about 50 near Delight, on April 22, 1936. He was the seventh of 12 children.

He was best known for his country-pop singles “Rhinestone Cowboy,” “Galveston,” “Wichita Lineman,” “Southern Nights” and “By the Time I Get To Phoenix,” but Campbell also was an accomplished studio musician who played for such performers as Elvis Presley, Dean Martin, Jan and Dean, and The Beach Boys.

Campbell's publicist Sandy Brokaw says the singer died Tuesday morning in Nashville. No cause was immediately given.

A statement on Campbell's official Facebook page announced the death Tuesday afternoon.

"It is with the heaviest of hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather, and legendary singer and guitarist, Glen Travis Campbell, at the age of 81, following his long and courageous battle with Alzheimer's disease," it said.

Campbell released more than 70 albums during his 50-year career and sold more than 45 million records, placing 80 songs on either the Billboard Country Chart, Billboard Hot 100 or Adult Contemporary Chart.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.