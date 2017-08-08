'Hawk' says no landing in Wrigley

Ken "Hawk" Harrelson is scheduled to retire as the Chicago White Sox TV play-by-play broadcaster after the 2018 season.

There's one stadium Harrelson is not planning on working at during his reduced 20-game schedule next season: Wrigley Field, the home of the White Sox's crosstown rival Chicago Cubs.

Harrelson, 75, told the Chicago Tribune that he's told White Sox owner Jerry Reinsdorf he doesn't want to work any of the White Sox-Cubs games at Wrigley Field in 2018.

The Cubs, Harrelson said, are the one team he'd like to see the White Sox beat more than anyone in major league baseball. But his dislike of the Cubs extends to the team's facilities, including the press box and visiting clubhouse.

"I'll tell you this much, I'll never go back to Wrigley Field again," Harrelson said. "Worst press box, worst booth for television. It's a joke. It really is.

"So Jason [Benetti] is getting ready for those [games] at Wrigley. I'll never step foot in that ballpark again. Ever."

The Atlee (Va.) Little League softball team was disqualified from its World Series championship matchup over what officials said was an inappropriate social media posting.

Atlee was disqualified by Little League officials Saturday morning, just hours ahead of the championship game against Poland, Ohio, which was broadcast live on ESPN2 when Kirkland, Wash., took Atlee's place. Poland won the game 7-1.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported that an Atlee team member posted a photo on the social media application Snapchat showing six of the girls giving the middle finger. The post was directed at the host team from Kirkland, which Atlee defeated in the semifinals 1-0, with the caption, "Watch out host."

Dave Lawrence, a columnist for the Times-Dispatch, wrote that he was appalled by Little League's lack of transparency in this matter.

"I have no doubt that the post violated some Little League policies," Lawrence wrote. "But what, specifically, are those policies? I have thrice asked Little League spokesman Kevin Fountain what they are: twice by email, once by phone. I have yet to get a response.

"I have [thrice again] asked the Little League spokesman what the stated penalties are for such infractions. Any proper policy, rule or regulation specifies the relevant penalty for a misdeed. [I've been to one court or another enough times in my life to know that.]

"Even in sports, we specify the rules -- and, more important, the penalties for breaking them. In football, unsportsmanlike conduct is worth 15 yards. In ice hockey, a foul deed is worth two, maybe five minutes in a penalty box -- maybe less if the other team scores a goal while your penalty-killing unit is on ice.

"So, again, where does it say that what the Atlee kids involved did merits a disqualification?

"I did note that some Little League codes of conduct specify that unsportsmanlike behavior should initially be handled by the coach. Repeat offenses are handled by folks higher up the Little League food chain. I pointed that out to the Little League spokesman.

"Again, no answer so far."

