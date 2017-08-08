Marmaduke man killed at gas pump

MARMADUKE -- Authorities charged a Missouri man with first-degree murder after police say he fatally shot a man Friday during a dispute outside a Marmaduke convenience store.

Adam C. Brown, 37, of Hornersville, Mo., was arrested Friday at the Valero convenience store at the intersection of U.S. 49 and Main Street in the Greene County town of 1,100. He is being held in the Greene County jail in Paragould in lieu of a $1 million bond, said Arkansas State Police spokesman Liz Chapman.

Police said Brown argued with Jeremy R. Green, 38, of Marmaduke near gasoline pumps at the Valero station at about 10 a.m. when he fired several shots at Green with a handgun.

Green was taken to a Paragould hospital where he died, Chapman said.

Paragould District Court Judge Dan Stidham granted Brown a continuance Monday to allow him to talk with his attorney and ordered Brown back in his court Thursday.

State Desk on 08/08/2017