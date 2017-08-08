Subscribe Register Login
Tuesday, August 08, 2017, 3:05 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal

Marmaduke man killed at gas pump

By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette

This article was published today at 2:42 a.m.

Search mug shots, government salaries, crime maps and more at our Right2Know page.


MARMADUKE -- Authorities charged a Missouri man with first-degree murder after police say he fatally shot a man Friday during a dispute outside a Marmaduke convenience store.

Adam C. Brown, 37, of Hornersville, Mo., was arrested Friday at the Valero convenience store at the intersection of U.S. 49 and Main Street in the Greene County town of 1,100. He is being held in the Greene County jail in Paragould in lieu of a $1 million bond, said Arkansas State Police spokesman Liz Chapman.

Police said Brown argued with Jeremy R. Green, 38, of Marmaduke near gasoline pumps at the Valero station at about 10 a.m. when he fired several shots at Green with a handgun.

Green was taken to a Paragould hospital where he died, Chapman said.

Paragould District Court Judge Dan Stidham granted Brown a continuance Monday to allow him to talk with his attorney and ordered Brown back in his court Thursday.

State Desk on 08/08/2017

Print Headline: Marmaduke man killed at gas pump

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Marmaduke man killed at gas pump

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal
Arkansas Online