• Chris Pratt and Anna Faris announced that they are separating after eight years of marriage, sparking a wave of shock and sadness online about the demise of one of Hollywood's most popular power couples. The actors announced their breakup on social media Sunday in a joint statement confirmed by Pratt's publicist. "We tried hard for a long time, and we're really disappointed," the actors wrote. "Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep this situation as private as possible moving forward. We still have love for each other, will always cherish our time together and continue to have the deepest respect for one another." Pratt, 38, who stars in the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise and Faris, 40, who stars on CBS' comedy Mom, married in 2009. They have a 4-year-old son. The actors have been publicly supportive of each other in their work and on social media. Their breakup quickly became a worldwide trending topic on Twitter, where the pair had frequently shared messages about each other and their family. Legal separation can be a precursor to a divorce filing, but it doesn't mean one is imminent.

• With Yo-Yo Ma's help, a friend was able to bring his lost puppy home. The cellist on Sunday made an impassioned plea to nearly 14,000 concertgoers after a matinee at Tanglewood in Massachusetts to ask them to help find conductor David Zinman's lost puppy. The 4-month-old Havanese named Carlito had vanished that morning. Ma considers Zinman one of his greatest mentors. Grace Ellrodt didn't attend the show but heard about the lost dog from concertgoers and family. She and her boyfriend were driving in Lenox that night when they spotted the lost puppy in the road. She says she knew right way it was Carlito.

• Amy Schumer and Steve Martin are teaming up for laughs -- on Broadway. The actress and comedian will star in Martin's four-person comedy Meteor Shower at the Booth Theatre starting in November. It's about two couples who get together to observe the celestial event that inspires the title. Schumer will be joined by Keegan-Michael Key, Laura Benanti and Alan Tudyk. Schumer and Key will be making their Broadway debuts. Martin was last represented on Broadway with his bluegrass-driven musical Bright Star. Meteor Shower made its debut at the in San Diego last year.

A Section on 08/08/2017