New reporter joins Little Rock television station

A new reporter has joined the news team of Little Rock's ABC affiliate, KATV.

News director Nick Genty introduced Nick Popham on Twitter on Tuesday as the station's "newest reporter."

Popham formerly worked as a multimedia journalist for KMEG 14 and FOX 44 in Sioux City, Iowa. That operation and KATV are both owned by Sinclair Broadcast Group.

According to an archived page on the Iowa stations' website, Popham is a California native who graduated in 2015 from California State University, Northridge.

It wasn't immediately clear if Popham was filling a vacancy left by a specific departure, though the station said last month that reporter Elicia Dover would become a co-host of the new program Good Afternoon Arkansas when it debuts in September. Meteorologist Barry Brandt was also named a co-host of the new show.