Nov. 6-7 trial set for judge accused of unpaid taxes

A trial date has been set for an Arkansas judge accused of failing to pay state and federal income taxes over a period of several years.

The trial of Saline County Circuit Judge Bobby McCallister, 52, is scheduled for Nov. 6-7 before specially appointed Judge David Laser, according to a filing dated July 31 in Saline County Circuit Court.

McCallister, who is suspended with pay, faces four felony counts of failing to pay taxes.

Records place the violations as occurring in April of 2012, 2013, 2014 and 2016.

The court records came to light as part of transcripts in an ongoing divorce case involving McCallister and his estranged wife. McCallister reportedly admitted to not paying federal income taxes after developing money problems.

Only two federal tax returns had been filed for the couple between 1995 and 2014, the year his wife filed for divorce, transcripts show.

Between tax years 2005 and 2016, only two individual state tax returns had been filed for McCallister.

The Judicial Discipline and Disability Commission earlier this month accused the judge of violating judicial ethics by failing to pay his income taxes over a period of nearly 20 years.

On July 13, McCallister surrendered to the Arkansas State Police. He was later released on his own recognizance.

The judge faces up to six years in prison, as well as a $10,000 fine on each felony count.

Information for this article was contributed by John Moritz of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

State Desk on 08/08/2017