3rd Scout dies in Texas sailing accident

AVINGER, Texas -- A third Boy Scout has died from injuries suffered when a sailboat struck an overhanging power line on a lake east of Dallas, an official with Texas Parks & Wildlife said.

The 11-year-old Scout died Monday at a hospital in Shreveport, Texas Parks & Wildlife spokesman Steve Lightfoot said.

The boy was sailing in a catamaran Saturday with two older boys, one 17 and the other 16, when it struck the power line at Lake O'The Pines near Avinger, 150 miles from Dallas.

Daniel Anderson, chief operating officer for the East Texas Boy Scouts of America, said a Scout leader reached the boat within minutes but the two older boys were already dead. The oldest teen was found in the boat while the other two fell into the water.

Authorities have not released the names of the victims and said electrocution was suspected.

Anderson said the trio was just off shore when the catamaran struck the line operated by Upshur Rural Electric Cooperative. He said other Scouts were at a campsite on private land and it immediately became apparent to them that the three were in distress. Another boat nearby gathered the 11-year-old and took him to shore to an awaiting ambulance.

It wasn't clear Monday why the power line was overhanging the water, in proximity to watercraft.

Police hunt killer of Missouri officer

A manhunt was underway on Monday for a man suspected of shooting and killing a Missouri police officer during a traffic stop on Sunday evening.

Gary Michael, 37, a police officer in Clinton, Mo., died at a hospital shortly after he was shot by a driver he had pulled over about 10:45 p.m. Sunday, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said in a statement on Monday.

The Highway Patrol identified the suspect as Ian McCarthy, 39. McCarthy was charged on Monday with one count of first-degree murder and one count of armed criminal action, according to court papers.

The Highway Patrol statement said Michael had been able to return fire, but it was not clear whether McCarthy had been struck or wounded during the exchange.

It said the suspect lives in Clinton and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Before shots were fired, Michael radioed in a description of the suspect's car, a 2008 Dodge Nitro sport utility vehicle, according to a probable cause statement filed with the court by Sgt. Greg Martin, an investigator with the Highway Patrol's Division of Drug and Crime Control.

Anti-drone rules set at military bases

WASHINGTON -- The Pentagon has issued new guidelines laying out the military's authority to disable or shoot down any drone that violates airspace restrictions over a U.S. base and is deemed a security risk.

On Monday, Navy Capt. Jeff Davis told Pentagon reporters that a classified policy was approved in July. On Friday, additional public information was sent to military bases around the country so officials can alert communities about the restrictions and what actions the military can take.

Davis said the new policy details actions the military can take to stop any threat, including destroying or seizing any unmanned aircraft -- including smaller ones that the public can easily buy -- that is flown over a base.

"The increase of commercial and private drones in the U.S. has raised our concerns with regards to safety and security of our installations," said Davis, who added the policy was developed with the Federal Aviation Administration and other agencies.

No injuries reported in Maryland twister

An apparent tornado swept through Salisbury, Md., on Monday afternoon, flipping cars, tearing down trees and utility poles and damaging buildings.

The National Weather Service office in Wakefield, Va., said it received numerous damage reports near Salisbury University.

Radar indicated a rotating thunderstorm passing over Salisbury just after 1:30 p.m., and a student at Salisbury University posted a video on Twitter showing an apparent tornado on the ground. No tornado warning was issued for the storm. A severe thunderstorm warning was issued at 1:37 p.m. for the affected region; however, that is about the same time the storm damage was happening.

Salisbury police posted to Twitter that so far no injuries had been reported.

