Subscribe Register Login
Tuesday, August 08, 2017, 11:13 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App

PHOTO: Car crashes into 102-year-old column at entrance of cemetery in downtown Little Rock

By Arkansas Online

This article was published today at 9:57 a.m.

arkansas-democrat-gazettestaton-breidenthal-8717-the-driver-of-a-vehicle-that-hit-a-column-at-the-entrance-to-mount-holly-cemetery-in-little-rock-talks-on-the-phone-monday-shortly-after-the-accident-no-one-was-injured-and-no-other-vehicles-were-involved-in-the-accident

PHOTO BY STATON BREIDENTHAL

Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/STATON BREIDENTHAL --8/7/17-- The driver of a vehicle that hit a column at the entrance to Mount Holly Cemetery in Little Rock talks on the phone Monday shortly after the accident. No one was injured and no other vehicles were involved in the accident.

No one was injured Monday after a car crashed into a 102-year-old column at the entrance of Mount Holly Cemetery in downtown Little Rock.

It wasn't clear what caused the single-vehicle accident on Broadway south of Interstate 630.

Steve Adams, sexton for the cemetery, said Tuesday it was unclear how much repairs will cost, but the column will likely have to be dismantled completely because the impact cracked its top.

"We're just now trying to get someone to take it apart so it won't be dangerous," he said.

The historic cemetery was established in 1843 and the damaged column dates back to 1915, Adams noted.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: PHOTO: Car crashes into 102-year-old column at entrance of cemetery in downtown Little Rock

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App
Arkansas Online