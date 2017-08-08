PHOTO: Car crashes into 102-year-old column at entrance of cemetery in downtown Little Rock

No one was injured Monday after a car crashed into a 102-year-old column at the entrance of Mount Holly Cemetery in downtown Little Rock.

It wasn't clear what caused the single-vehicle accident on Broadway south of Interstate 630.

Steve Adams, sexton for the cemetery, said Tuesday it was unclear how much repairs will cost, but the column will likely have to be dismantled completely because the impact cracked its top.

"We're just now trying to get someone to take it apart so it won't be dangerous," he said.

The historic cemetery was established in 1843 and the damaged column dates back to 1915, Adams noted.