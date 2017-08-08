Police: Arkansas woman found dead after man calls 911 saying he shot her, himself

An Arkansas woman was found fatally shot and a man was hospitalized early Tuesday after he called 911 and said he fired at his wife and himself, Pine Bluff Police said.

Around 1:25 a.m., officers were sent to 210 Sidney St. after a one of the residents, later identified 73-year-old George Kelsey, called 911 saying he had shot his wife and himself, according to a news release.

After police forced their way into the home, they found the 73-year-old on the couch, conscious and talking but suffering from a single gunshot wound to the chest, the release said.

He was taken to Jefferson Regional Medical Center to undergo surgery.

Kelsey's wife, 74-year-old Mickie Kelsey, was also found shot inside the home, the release said. She was pronounced dead at the scene by the coroner.

What motivated the gunfire is "unclear at this time," police said.