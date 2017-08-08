Arkansas man accused of dragging children through ditch while intoxicated

A 56-year-old Arkansas man is accused of dragging his children through a ditch and across a road while intoxicated Monday, according to a police report.

A Jonesboro police officer said two men flagged him down around 3:25 p.m. on Flemon Road and told him they were concerned about a man they had seen with two children.

They said the man seemed to have a medical issue.

The officer reportedly found Lester Jeffrey Corbett of Jonesboro a little way up the road, with a girl and boy. Both were crying, and the boy was struggling to keep up as his father pulled him across a ditch and into the road, according to a police report.

An officer wrote that Corbett was swaying back and forth and slurring his speech so that he was difficult to understand. According to the report, he said he was taking a walk with his children and teaching them about deep wells. When a black car pulled up, he reportedly told police that he would take a walk and left.

The report said that the children’s mother got out of the vehicle and told the officer that her husband was bipolar and that she had never seen him this “low."

The children showed the officer cuts on their legs and said their father had dragged them through ditches and into the woods.

Officers found Corbett in a rice field, hiding in the water. He was taken to Craighead County jail, where he was charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of a minor and public intoxication. Jail records show Corbett was released Monday night. His next court appearance is scheduled for Wednesday.

Police said they have alerted the state's child abuse hotline.