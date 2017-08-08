Home / Latest News /
ATM, thousands in cash taken during break-in of Little Rock grocery store
By Kally Patz
This article was published today at 2:11 p.m.
Little Rock police say a burglar stole $18,500 worth of cash and merchandise from a grocery store Sunday night.
The owner of Neighborhood Grocery called police to report the break-in around 7:55 a.m. Monday.
When officers arrived at 4423 West 12th St., they found someone had cut through a gate and pried open a side door.
The owner told officers that the store was missing $12,000 cash and an ATM containing $4,300 more.
No suspect was listed at the time of the report. Neither the cash nor the ATM, which is valued at $2,200, have been recovered.
