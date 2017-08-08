Man injured in shooting at Little Rock home, police say

Little Rock police say a man was injured in a Tuesday morning shooting.

After responding to a call around 11:40 a.m., officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound at a residence in the 2500 block of South Ringo Street. He was shot in the hand, police say.

As of 12:30 p.m., police did not have any information about the condition of the victim or the identity of the suspect.

