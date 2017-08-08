Home / Latest News /
Man injured in shooting at Little Rock home, police say
By Kally Patz
This article was published today at 12:25 p.m.
Little Rock police say a man was injured in a Tuesday morning shooting.
After responding to a call around 11:40 a.m., officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound at a residence in the 2500 block of South Ringo Street. He was shot in the hand, police say.
As of 12:30 p.m., police did not have any information about the condition of the victim or the identity of the suspect.
Check back with Arkansas Online for updates on this developing story.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Man injured in shooting at Little Rock home, police say
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.