Police identify Arkansas man fatally shot at gas station

Police have identified the Arkansas man fatally shot in the chest at a gas station Monday night.

Hot Springs police officers were sent around 8:50 p.m. to the Valero gas station at 1201 Central Ave. in response to a shooting, spokesman Cpl. Kirk Zaner said in a news release.

Officers found Hot Springs resident Derek Antonie Duvall on the ground on the south side of the business, Zaner said. He had been shot once in the chest.

Efforts to resuscitate Duvall were unsuccessful, police said.

Duvall had been shot near the gas pumps, the release said. After the bullet struck his chest, he reportedly ran a short distance and collapsed.

Detectives were said to be interviewing multiple people and following leads. No suspect has been identified.