Police probe homicide in Hot Springs

Hot Springs police were investigating Monday after a person was fatally shot, according to a Police Department spokesman.

Cpl. Kirk Zaner, spokesman for the Hot Springs Police Department, said a homicide scene had been set up at the Valero gas station located at the intersection of West Grand and Central avenues Monday night. It was unclear, he said, if the shooting occurred on the property of the gas station or at another location.

The male victim, whom police did not identify Monday night, was not transported to a hospital, Zaner said.

Metro on 08/08/2017