Police seize 15 pounds of marijuana at Arkansas home

After learning of a shipment of marijuana to an Arkansas home, detectives were able to seize 15 pounds of the drug, more than $8,400 in cash and take a 52-year-old man into custody, according to a news release.

The Texarkana Police Department said that authorities with the Bi-State Narcotics Task Force found out Thursday that a "large amount of high-grade marijuana" was being sent to a home on Creek Bend Lane.

The release stated that officers got a search attempt for the residence and seized 15 pounds of marijuana before any of it could be distributed. More than $8,400 was also seized, police said.

At the time of the search, Darren Caudle was taken into custody at the home, according to the release. Police said more arrests are expected as the investigation continues.